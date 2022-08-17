New management group works to bring big names to fill seats at the American Bank Center

A new slogan and signage have made their way to the American Bank Center branding it as the 'Venue by the Bay'.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The next few months are proving to be a busy time at the American Bank Center with a boost in the number of concerts and other events to be held.

It's all part of the effort underway by a new management group to bring big names to the venue and to fill seats.

It's been about 45 days since OVG 360 has taken over the management operations and in that short time, they've already brought some noticeable changes.

The 10,000 seat arena is seeing a new life, with names like Jason Aldean set to hit the stage Thursday night.

"We're at capacity this point with just a few single tickets left, we have a full house here for us," said Brian Martin, General Manager of the American Bank Center.

Martin plans to keep the momentum going with a full calendar of acts through December. He said his team has been meeting with a lot of promoters who have never been to Corpus Christi before.

"Bringing those folks into town I think is going to create more content and more variety of shows we may not have seen in the past here," Martin said.

When it comes to food and beverage, visitors can expect new options and some familiar faces, such as Nueces Brewing Company.

"A local craft beer company we've partnered with to bring in house to provide some of their product to some of their customers," Martin said.

Cale Moore is the managing partner at Nueces Brewing. He sees the possibilities the collaboration will bring. The company will serve up their brew for the first time at the venue during the Aldean concert.

"We've always tried to get in there back in the day. Never could get it worked out. I honestly didn't know the old group that much, but the new group that came in had lunch here a couple of times and asked us to join them and we're super excited," said Moore.

Nueces Brewing is not the only local business OVG is trying to bring on. On the second level of the American Bank Center, Martin showed 3NEWS an area he has big plans for.

"This is a new concept here where we are looking to bring in some local vendors, local restaurants to provide some specific cuisine to match the local taste," Martin said.

There is also a new grab and go drink station that will help to cut down on wait times and long lines.

"Its a quick opportunity for someone to come in grab a beer, soda, or water and have a quick check out," Martin said.

Outside the venue you will see new paint on the curbs and spruced up landscaping, but the new team is also having to assess and update equipment visitors don't typically see, such as the HVAC system.

"Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, elevators, from top to bottom," Martin said.

A new take on an old space, the new team hopes to bring in more money to the city, and a fun experience for fans.

