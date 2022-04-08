TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge has design flaws so significant that the Texas Department of Transportation said "the bridge would collapse under certain load conditions" should developer Flatiron Dragados LLC (FDLLC) finish the bridge without making design changes.

TxDOT on Thursday released the contents of a letter it sent to FDLLC on July 15, the same day it ordered construction crews to stop all work on the main span of the bridge. That's the portion over the water.

TxDOT said it has "concluded there is or will be an emergency or danger to persons or property related to the design deficiencies."

"We cannot and will not compromise on safety," TxDOT said in a prepared statement to the media on Thursday. "We can assure the public that we are prepared to take the steps necessary to complete this project in the safest and most efficient manner possible."

3NEWS has asked to speak to TxDOT about why so much of the bridge was built with design errors still in place, when it realized there was a problem, and whether it believes portions of the bridge that have already been built will have to come down.

Developer FDLLC has not commented at all since TxDOT halted construction nearly three weeks ago.

TxDOT highlights 5 major areas of concern

In its letter to FDLCC, TxDOT said the firm International Bridge Technologies (IBT) confirmed in an independent review "significant design flaws that raise serious concerns about the safety of the New Harbor Bridge."

IBT had five primary areas of concern: