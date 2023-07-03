New Harbor Bridge could be ready in first part of 2025, developer says at council

An online portal was provided by TxDOT that illustrates the five design flaws along with a 'accepted design solution' next to it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Developer Flatiron Dragados LLC expects the new Harbor Bridge project to be complete in the first half of 2025, said spokeswoman Lynn Allison on Tuesday during a regularly-scheduled Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

"That is the closest I can give you right now, but we are very dedicated to this timeline," she said.

The Texas Department of Transportation and new Harbor Bridge developer Flatiron Dragados LLC presented their quarterly progress report Tuesday, where Allison gave a presentation on the bridge's progress.

She said the project is being completed in sections, with roadwork being a major component to the project as a whole -- 90 percent of the roadwork has been completed on North Beach.

The casting that takes place out in Robstown is on-schedule. So far, they have transported 1,800 segments, with 600 more to go.

Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Mike Pusley said he wanted information on what led TxDOT to pause work on the bridge back in July. He also wanted to know what solutions have been made since then.

TxDOT provided information to 3NEWS that gives updated information regarding five design flaws that were isolated in an independent review.

Each one of the items listed has an accepted design solution beside it. The fifth solution has not been resolved because construction has not started on that area.

The update reads:

Inadequate capacity of the pylon drilled shafts: Add additional drilled shafts at foundation extensions at north and south pylons. This work is underway.

Deficiencies in footing caps, related to proximity of pylons to edge of caps: Add footing extensions to increase foundation capacity and edge distance for north and south pylons. These footing extensions will be supported by the supplemental drilled shafts added as part of Item 1. This work is underway.

Delta frame design defects: The primary issue is related to the connection between the delta frames and adjacent precast concrete units. The capacity of those connections will be increased by roughening the concrete surfaces and adding rebar that crosses the interface. This work is underway.

Uplift at intermediate piers: While not yet resolved, FDLLC, Arup, TxDOT, and IBT are exchanging information and anticipate acceptance of design solution in the next few weeks. This portion of the bridge has not yet been constructed; therefore, no field corrections are needed.

Excessive torsion and other stresses related to crane placement during construction: FDLLC addressed the concerns related to this item by revising their erection plan. They will also incorporate counterweights to account for any potential high wind events as the construction of the main spans nears completion.

Allison said that the portal is an effort to establish transparency about the project, specifically why work was halted on the new bridge in the first place.