CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the new Harbor Bridge construction site, crews are reporting not only tremendous progress throughout the month of February, but also that they have beat a construction period record.

Word is that new record had to do with the number of those 100 ton pre-cast girder segments that were turned out at their pre-cast construction yard in Robstown. They said more than 1,300 of those segments had been produced between the start of the project and the end of last month.

That's 24 segments in a single week -- something they said is a new record.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: