New Harbor Bridge Project's northern approach is 85 percent complete

Flatiron Dragados Spokeswoman Lynn Allison couldn't confirm a specific month, but told 3NEWS the project would be done by 2025.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents may have seen changes to the towers of the new Harbor Bridge as the north side of the bridge is at 85 percent completion.

Flatiron Dragados Spokeswoman Lynn Allison said they're hoping to open the Leopard Street corridor by this summer.

With the magnitude of the project, it's understandable that there are so many moving parts when it comes to getting closer to the new Harbor Bridge's completion.

Allison told 3NEWS that there have been a fair share of milestones, including what will be coming in May.

"We'll be running the first stay cable on the cable stay bridge. Running the first stay cable is very significant," she said. "If you look at images of the completed bridge, you'll see the cables coming off of the upper towers. So we'll be running the first stay cable on the north pylon in May."

One of the other milestones Allison presented before county commissioners Wednesday was a new turnaround at Nueces Bay Boulevard.

"We opened a new turnaround at Nueces Bay Boulevard for commuters to exit southbound IH-37 and a turn around to northbound IH-37, and also to allow more access to connect to State Highway 286 or Crosstown Expressway," she said.

