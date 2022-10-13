Construction continues on new Harbor Bridge with new Flatiron Dragados deal

Nearly three months after construction halted due to safety concerns, developers Flatiron Dragados will continue the new Harbor Bridge project.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.

According to Senator Hinojosa, an agreement was made last week to continue construction on the bridge with developers Flatiron Dragados.

Senator Hinojosa said, "[Flatiron Dragados has] agreed to pay all costs that will be incurred because of the changes that we make, to make sure that we have a safe bridge being constructed."