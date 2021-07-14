Two new Head Start sites opening in Corpus Christi

The Birth-to-Five Head Start Program offers a comprehensive plan that engages both children and their families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finding quality childcare can often be a challenge -- particularly for lower income families. And yet, finding an environment where a child can thrive in the earliest years of life, can help set the tone for the person that child will become.

For more than 50 years, the people behind the Head Start Program have worked to remove the obstacles than might keep either from happening.

As part of the Nueces County Community Action Agency, the Birth-to-Five Head Start Program offers a comprehensive plan that engages both children and their families. According to the NCCAA’s Yvette Jordan-Fillmore, it is their way of fostering the healthy development of a child.

“We are federally funded so our program is free of charge,” said Jordan-Fillmore. “There are no childcare fees or anything like that. What’s good about it is you get the whole package with it. It’s free and then you get the comprehensive services with it.”

For Nueces County residents who qualify, the services include not only educational and social components that will ensure that a child is ready to enter kindergarten, but also instruction for the family in areas like physical and mental health, nutrition and safety.

“It’s not just dropping off and expecting us to be babysitters,” said Jordan-Fillmore, “but actually working with the children to get them school-ready, so by the time they are ready for kindergarten, they are able to sit in a class with socialization skills and educational skills and are ready to go.”

They also serve children with disabilities.

According to Jordan-Fillmore, “We do not discriminate against anyone. We do get them categorized as to what type disability they do have, and then we have what are called ‘special needs assistants’ with our program and they actually will assist in any classroom where it’s needed.”

There are 18 Head Start sites in the Corpus Christi area – with two new locations opening in hopes of including even more children.

Those who are interested may apply online (www.nccaatx.org) or in person at the Enrollment Center at 2526 Soledad in Corpus Christi.

To learn more, call (361) 880-4141.

Applications are now being accepted, with the first day of school on August 9.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.