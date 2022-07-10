New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday

City Manager Peter Zanoni explains why the city hasn't revealed the name of the new Health Director for the past month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information.

3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are going to oversee the 116 health district employees and control the $33.6 million budget.

"We are happy to say that on Monday we will make the announcement," Zanoni said. "So, the person who we have selected asked that we wait until Monday, so that person could have time to tell their employer that they'll be leaving that job and coming here to our great city to lead the health district."

While the wait continues, Zanoni gave some insight as to why they selected her over other candidates. He told 3NEWS that some 50 people had applied for the job and she was chosen from among six finalists.

"This person is really focused on the public. In fact, when that person was interviewing they asked us 'can you take me to one of the worst areas of town, where my patients are going to be? Where are they coming from? I want to see where they live. I want to understand them better because that's who I am here to help.'"

The unnamed health director begins her job at the health district on Oct. 24.

