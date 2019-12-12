CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ship from Germany came to the Port of Corpus Christi Thursday with a special item in its cargo -- a piece of equipment that could actually help the Port generate more revenue.

The Robert Driscoll Fire Boat used its water cannons to welcome the Happy Dover, which came overseas loaded down with something that will be a fixture at the Port for many years to come -- a new crane.

The new crane will replace one that has been in service since 1959.

"Crane itself cost about $10 million. You can also add to that, we did probably another $3 or $4 million worth of improvements to the dock, changing out the rail," said Clark Robertson, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Corpus Christi. "That's a much bigger crane. Heavier crane. It will lift heavier than the current crane, so we had to make sure the rail sitting there could handle it as well as the dock itself."

The Happy Dover left Germany on Nov. 11 with the crane, which will be able to lift up to 144 tons of material.

The crane will eventually be offloaded at the dry bulk terminal on the north side of the inner channel. It will be put onto the same rail system used by the old crane. Officials expect it to be in operation by March.

The new crane will be able to handle 1,500 tons of commodities per hour.

