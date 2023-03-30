New anti-pedestrian warnings on highways aim to save people's lives

TxDOT said it hopes the new 'street art' will deter people from walking on local highways and freeways, where people have died recently.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local TxDOT office is spending nearly $400,000 to place signs all along our freeways warning people of the dangers of walking along the freeway.



You may have noticed these new pedestrian warning signs placed along the shoulder of SPID and down Crosstown. TxDOT placed them there, and believe they will save lives.

"TxDOT is putting those up to deter pedestrians from trying to cross our busy roads and getting killed," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey.



The project also calls for signs to be plastered on the freeway's concrete medians.



"We are also putting similar signs on the concrete barriers so -- the median barriers -- that you see they'll have a similar sign up there,” he said. “So, if you're walking across first, you will see the pavement marking then you'll see the concrete barrier with the markings on it."

Dailey said the latest traffic stats from 2021 show that there were 98 traffic crashes involving pedestrians around town. Eleven of those pedestrians died.



"That's what drove the placement of these,” he said. “They are in locations where there have been fatalities that's what drove the location of where we're placing these."



Dailey also said TxDOT will be placing signs telling pedestrians where the nearest crosswalk can be found in those historically dangerous areas.