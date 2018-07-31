Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi's City Council was informed Tuesday that the brand new water tower at Holly and Everhart roads will not go online as planned.

The tower was built and finished earlier this summer but unforseen problems have stopped the City from bringing it online.

The tower was in part required by state standard, and in part a component of the City Water Department's plans to improve water quality throughout the city. The new tower will increase water pressure, which will help prevent water from stagnating in some water mains.

However, when the tower was tested recently utility crews discovered new problems, according to Executive Director of Water & Utilities Dan Grimsbo.

"We had some old, along Alameda and Port, we had some water lines, 16-inch water lines that are approximately 70 to 75 years old that were not cooperating with us," Grimsbo said. "So we're in the process of replacing those lines, which will probably take a couple of months because what was happening is due to their age and fatigue. And actually, Mark and I are going tomorrow to look at some of the lines we cut out. It almost looks like there were pre-stress cracks in there from the age."

So if you have been waiting for the coming water pressure increase, that's still a couple months away.

