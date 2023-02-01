New judge sworn in for 148th District Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new year means new beginnings for many, including the Nueces County Courthouse where David Klein was sworn in Monday.
Klein will take over the 148th District Court.
The new judge was sworn in by his wife, 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein.
3NEWS spoke with Klein after he took his oath of office to ask what his plans were once he takes over the chair.
"We're going to look out for justice," he said. "When we can help people we're gonna help people and we're going to take care of the task ahead of us. We're going to apply the law to the facts and get the outcome that is most just to the case."
Klein will replace former judge Carlos Valdez.