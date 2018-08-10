Corpus Christi — Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to Corpus Christi next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

On Monday, May 13, 2019, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at the American Bank Center. The show time has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m.

