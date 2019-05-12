CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Kingsville has a new city manager on the job, and the former U.S. Navy commander has some big plans for the city.

Mark McLaughlin previously served as the commander at Naval Air Station-Kingsville before leaving for a job as city manager for the City of Flatonia, Texas, located outside San Antonio. He is back in Kingsville Wednesday on day three of his new job as their city manager.

3News spoke with McLaughlin Wednesday and he shared some of the top priorities on his agenda.

"The JK Northway expanison. Streets!" McLaughlin said. "Streets are probably the number one issue in this town. Streets were the number one issue in Flatonia where I came from, and streets, it's not like fix and leave. It's fix and maintain all the time."

McLaughlin also said he believes that NAS-Kingsville has the potential to expand in the future.

