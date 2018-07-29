CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — It took weeks of hard work and dedication, but it all paid off for Karla Zamora, the new Queen of La Feria de las Flores.

The pageant and contest is sponsored by the LULAC Council One in Corpus Christi. It's a competition which encourages leadership and education in young Latinas. Before the pageant, the young ladies practice their public speaking skills, learn more about Hispanic history and practice traditional Folklorico dancing to perform during the pageant.

Karla Zamora is a student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She's about to enter her second year as a nursing student. She said the scholarship money she won from La Feria will greatly help her achieve her dreams. In total, Zamora was awarded $2,000 from La Feria and won an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Karla hopes to work as a pediatric nurse at Driscoll Children's Hospital after she becomes a Registered Nurse. For now, the sophomore said she is in the process of planning a school supplies drive for Robstown students.

For the next year, Zamora will have to make appearances at various events to represent La Feria de las Flores.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII