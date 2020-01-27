ROCKPORT, Texas — Quilting just got competitive at the New Leaf Quilt Show in Rockport.

The showcase will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Rockport-Fulton High School.

Attendees at the New Leaf Quilt Show can find an assortment of quilts on display for judges to critique and award in over ten categories.

Not only will you be able to admire the intricate patterns but shop as well.

The New Leaf Quilt Show will have 18 different vendors, including a booth with live quilting demonstrations.

According to organizer Judy Williams, the New Leaf Quilt Show gives people a chance to see all the hard work that goes into a quilt.

"It's fun to watch people's expressions on their faces. Especially those who go up and say, 'Oh my grandmother used to do that or I had a mother that used to do that," organizer Judy Williams said.

There will also be a quilt raffled off, and admission to the show is $6.

