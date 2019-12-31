CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360, a local veterans group advocating for those suffering from deployment-related toxic exposures, are happy with new legislation passed this month.

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 adds provisions to create a plan ending the use of burn pits and providing a list where burn pits have been used during wartime.

Rosie Torres, the executive director of Burn Pits 360, said the legislation is the first step in making it easier for veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits to receive assistance.

"Presumptive would mean that you wouldn't have to prove that you were around a burn pit or what a burn pit caused, exactly what happened with Agent Orange," Torres said. "After 20 they established a list of presumptive illnesses that were a result of wartime injuries."

Burn Pits 360 will return to Washington D.C. Jan. 17 to work with other veteran organizations to get more support for veterans from President Trump.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: