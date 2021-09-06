Texas State Aquarium will welcome two ocelots this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will soon welcome two young sister ocelots named Milla and Leelo. Ocelots are an endangered species.
As elusive and solitary animals, they are difficult to track and study, but conservationists estimate that in the US, less than 80 ocelots remain in the wild.
Since their arrival, the ocelots have been acclimating to their new home. They will be making their public debut this summer. Welcome Milla and Leelo!
