CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having a baby can be exciting, joyful and now, maybe a little scary.

When we talk about raising children, we hear 'it takes a village', but since the outbreak of the covid-19 coronavirus, soon to be mother's might need a new game plan.

Anissa Gonzalez is a new mother.

"When I saw that it started getting to the United States, it was kinda like 'uhhh' and then it got to Texas." said Gonzalez

Gonzalez is the mother to Analia. She said she never imagined the life Analia would come into.

"The night that I went into labor and went into the hospital, it was scary, my husband and I had to get scanned in." said Gonzalez

To keep soon-to-be mothers safe in a hospital, new protocols and measures have been enforced. Beth Battaglino is the CEO of Healthy Women and a maternal fetal nurse. She said there's a new norm to accustom to when having a baby.

"Things have changed right? With hospital visits like your family and friends aren't going to be able to come and bring you things." said Battaglino.

When the day comes, there are three steps parents should follow when packing for the hospital:

Step 1:

"Make sure whatever you're packing, you're not going to mind disposing of when you leave the hospital."

Step 2:

"Make sure you have enough pads to get you through once you get home."

Battaglino said step 3 is for the other parent:

"You want to just bring over the counter Motrin or Tylenol with you just in case."

Parents' should still let their support system step in, but in a safe way.

"Letting your friends and family do some of the errands for you and leave some of the packages outside."

Battaglino wants to remind mothers and soon-to-be mothers, they're not alone on this new journey, and it will all be worth it at the end.

"This is our new norm. There is no game plan, there is no checklist, you take a deep breath.

Introducing that new little baby to you friends and family with a big celebration once this is all over" said Battaglino.

And for Gonzalez, only looking forward, to that big celebration, will have to do for now.

"I would hope family comes to visit her--just cause I want to share her with everyone".