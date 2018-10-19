Corpus Christi (KIII news) — New technology is coming to Christus Spohn Hospital to help further advance the level of care you can receive.

On Friday the hospital debuted three new interventional radiology suites at Shoreline Hospital. Each suite offers multi-million dollar equipment using high-tech procedures to help treat illnesses.

The suites were debuted after a special prayer and blessing from a priest.

The new department is part of Christus Spohn Hospital system's $335 million upgrades in Corpus Christi.

