A new nightclub will be having its grand opening in downtown Corpus Christi on Saturday.

The Downtown Management District is now looking to the public for ideas on how to make use of the abandoned buildings that are still there.

Business owners Lee and Amy Noack took one look at the building on Chaparral Street and saw its potential.

"The building has good bones," Noack said. "Luckily all we have to do is a lot of cleaning, painting, lot of staining, hanging up some stuff. Most of the work was done for us."

The couple is taking a space that has sat vacant for the last five years and are transforming it into a new downtown hot spot called Voodoo Nightclub.

"We are excited for opening day and the future of Chapparal Street and downtown Corpus Christi," Noack said.

The Noacks aren't the only investors who see an opportunity there thanks to incentives and grants through the City of Corpus Christi.

"Rebel Toad Brewing, The Exchange, Urbana, BUS, Goldfish are some of the new businesses that have opened in the last few years," said Alyssa Barrera, Executive Director of Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

According to Barrera, there has been success in getting the buildings occupied and they hope to continue that momentum.

"Diversification is vital to downtown. We have some ideas. There might be something we haven't thought of," Barrera said.

This weekend, an event will be held to give the public a chance to tour 10 other vacant downtown buildings, like the old Collectibles and the Woolworth building. The tour is an effort to get ideas on what you would like to see those empty spaces developed into.

"Following the tour, we are going to be pursuing some business opportunities with some investors and brokers," Noack said.

The Voodoo tour will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Participating locations include:

1002 Chaparral - Sea City Comedy Club

715 N. Chaparral - The Ritz Theatre

418 Peoples Street - Furman Plaza

605 N. Mesquite Street

601 N. Mesquite Street

404 Chaparral Street - Collectibles

323 Chaparral - Woolworth Building

322 Chaparral

222 N. Chaparral Street

