Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Canada and the U.S. reached an agreement overnight that brings all three North American powers into line with the new North American Free Trade Agreement.

The agreement is expected to have a major impact on our economy, even in the Coastal Bend.

The Canadian deal comes a month after the U.S. had reached a deal with its southern trading partner Mexico. The new deal, if approved by Congress, would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has been in place for decades.

"People forget just how important our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are to our economy and we are to theirs," said Mike Culbertson, CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

Culbertson said economists have been sitting on pins and needles waiting for an agreement like this between all three nations. The Trump administration called the original deal unfair to the United States.

Now, with the deal just needing congressional approval, it could mean additional business for the Coastal Bend area. One published report stated it could strengthen the middle class and create good, well-paying jobs for half a billion people in North America.

"We're excited and the EDC is excited, and I think you know this is a win for not only the nation but our region and everything that goes through Texas especially, but for our region in particular," Culbertson said.

The deal still needs congressional approval, which could be complicated if Democrats win control of the House or Senate in the mid-term elections. The new deal is being called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and is being touted as a major victory for the administration.

