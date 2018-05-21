The drug task force set up by Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has made its first bust, and it was a big one.

20-year-old Juan Angel Salinas was stopped on a traffic violation last week along Highway 77 near Robstown. He told officers he was on his way to Mexico from Houston, but agents Mike Tamez and Isaac Deleon noticed that he was extremely nervous during the stop.

The officers asked to search his pickup truck and within minutes, Tamez and Deleon said they noticed the truck's dash had been altered. They found three bundles of cash stuffed inside.

More than $82,000 was contained in the bundles. Salinas was charged with money laundering and possession of a criminal element since the cash was hidden in the dash.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII