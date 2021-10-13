New office location gives Brooks County Sheriff, staff much needed space

Sheriff Benny Martinez is now operating out of a building in Falfurrias. The building is located just off of East Rice Street, also known as Highway 285.

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — New office space became available for the sheriff of Brooks County, along with his investigators and support staff.

The sheriff said that the jail and the old sheriff's office are still located on County Road 201.

But this new location is going to give his staff more room and more privacy than they were afforded at the old office.

“It kind of helps all of us,” Martinez said. “Because each one of us have their own cubby hole so to speak.”

Additionally, the sheriff added that his department had the money to lease the building and make the move.

He also pointed out that he is now within walking distance of downtown and the courthouse, which makes it more convenient for both him and his staff.

