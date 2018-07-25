Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Corpus Christi will soon consider a new ordinance that could mean sizeable fines for the owners of vacant buildings that are not kept up to code.

"We've noticed that a lot of time vacant buildings really hinder people from wanting to walk up and down the streets at nighttime," business owner Jeremy Wells said.

Wells owns The Exchange on Mesquite Street and said there were several vacant storefronts in his block when he opened the restaurant last year, but new businesses moving into those vacant buildings are helping.

"Since we've opened The Exchange we've had a couple of businesses open up, and since those businesses have opened up we've seen a lot more traffic," Wells said. "And people feel a lot safer and a lot more comfortable walking up and down the streets because they actually see people in those buildings."

Vacant buildings downtown have been a problem for years in Corpus Christi, and efforts to get property owners to maintain those buildings have not always worked. So a new ordinance will soon be presented to city council that has more teeth in it.

"Lights outside storefront, boards off the windows, and making sure that the building is not on the verge of collapse," said Alyssa Barrera of the Downtown Management District.

The Downtown Management District helped rewrite the proposed ordinance because the old one isn't working.

"It's important to us to increase people feeling safe downtown. Dark, vacant buildings sometimes contribute to a lack of that feeling of safety," Barrera said.

Under the new ordinance, the City will require the owners of all vacant buildings to register with them.

"The ultimate fine is set by the municipal court judge, but it's up to $500 for failure to register within 45 days of the ordinance becoming effective," said Arlene Medrano with the Office of Business Liason.

Once approved by council, the ordinance will take effect Oct. 1.

