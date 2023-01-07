New overpass in Rockport will help prevent crashes, congestion in busy area, TxDOT says

TxDOT plans to elevate State Highway 35's main lanes over Corpus Christi St. and create an overpass supported by a retaining wall and bridge.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Road closures have begun in Rockport so a new overpass can be built on State Highway 35 and Corpus Christi St.

The project is expected to take about a year and a half. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said the overpass could help relieve congestion and could help prevent crashes at the intersection.

"It's been two, maybe three years in the making on this project. So, we're finally turning dirt.," TxDOT engineer Robert Isassi said.

TxDOT plans to elevate SH 35's main lanes over Corpus Christi St. and create an overpass supported by a retaining wall and bridge. The bridge will have five spans and will be 84 feet wide and at least 480 feet long. Isassi said people can drive beneath at least 17 feet of clearance under the bridge.

"They'll be able to safely cross at the crossover and go under the bridge and make that left or continue straight on Corpus Christi St.," Issasi said.

Frontage roads will stay in place and existing lanes will be overlaid with a new riding surface.

New main lanes will lead to an overpass and would permanently close the Griffith Dr. crossover. The Corpus Christi St. crossover is temporarily closed so construction can be done around it safely.

Rickey Dailey with TxDOT said the overpass will limit potential for crashes as people drive fast on the highway.

"Instead of the people on Corpus Christi St. having to look for cars coming at them at 75 miles an hour, 70 miles an hour-- they have a safe passage under that traffic," Dailey said.

Isassi said at least 12,500 vehicles travel on SH 35 per day and even more during the summer. TxDOT is communicating with the City of Rockport and local school districts to keep them informed about closures and plans for the area. Dailey said the driving point behind an overpass project is safety.

"It increases safety for residents, it increases safety for commercial traffic, and it increases safety for the people traveling through there or visiting."