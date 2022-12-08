New policy keeps phones out of Refugio classrooms

Students can bring their devices on campus, but after entering the classroom, there will be restrictions put in place during instruction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in Refugio have been preparing to return to the classrooms. Teachers are preparing, as well, with a new rule involving cell phones.

Refugio High School teachers will now be collecting all student devices at the beginning of each class period as an attempt to try to minimize distractions.

Refugio Elementary School Principal Twyla Thomas assured 3NEWS that cell phones are not banned completely. Students can bring their devices on campus, but after entering the classroom, there will be restrictions put in place during instruction.

“In order to make sure that we're trying to educate our students and keep them engaged and have their full, undivided attention, cell phones will just be put away during instruction time,” Thomas said.

Some may think, this is a new idea, but it's not. It's based on a policy.

“This is a policy that's been in place where students aren't allowed to have their phones on in the classroom during instruction time, unless it is an educational activity that they are doing with the teachers,” Thomas explained.

Teachers are encouraged to find unconventional ways to keep their students engaged.

“If there's an activity that the teachers want to use the cell phone for, and have a need for it, they do have the liberty to do that,” Thomas added.

Here's how it works: Students will place their devices in a designated area that teachers assign, then they will have access to their device after the class period is over.

"Students will be able to pick their cell phones right back up, and they will be able to take them with them to the next class period,” Thomas said. “So, during passing periods, they will have access to be able to check their phones if they need to make a quick call to the parent or whatnot.”

Along with passing periods, students are allowed to have their cell phones during breakfast and lunch time.

"This is going to try to alleviate the temptation of them sneaking to try to check, you know, or text message someone,” Thomas .

Naturally, there are safety concerns if an emergency were to break out. Thomas told 3NEWS that students will be able to retrieve their device easily.

“None of the cell phones are going to be locked up in a cabinet or anything like that," Thomas assured. "It will be in a spot that is accessible.”

Thomas hopes this simple procedure can be utilized after students graduate and enter the workforce.

“It's just teaching them boundaries, which is good for students to be able to learn and to be able to follow those rules and procedures, even though they may not necessarily like it," Thomas said.

