ROBSTOWN (Kiii News) — Robstown City Council voted Friday to conduct their own elections this year citing issues at polling locations since 2015 when they began to contract with the Nueces County Clerk.

According to the City of Robstown, they began working with Nueces County in 2015 and since then there were several issues such as citizens being denied the right to vote. Council met on Friday to make changes to the city's polling locations that they say will further comply with the Texas Election Code.

"We are our own sovereign entity and we have every right to conduct our own elections. Today the City Council acted in the best interest of our voters," City Secretary Herman Rodriguez stated in a news release Friday.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Early Voting

Johnny S. Calderon Building

710 East Main Avenue

All Precincts

Oct. 22-26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Noon-5 p.m.

Oct. 29-Nov. 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

All Precincts

Nueces County Keach Family Library - 1000 Terry Shamsie Boulevard

Robert Driscoll Elementary School - 122 W. Avenue H

Lotspeich Elementary School - 1000 Ruben Chavez Road

San Pedro Elementary - 800 W. Avenue D

