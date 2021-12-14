Corpus Christi City Council appoints new port commissioner

The city council had the choice to re-appoint Rick Valls or name a replacement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new port commissioner has been named by the Corpus Christi City Council.

Gabriel Guerra was named Tuesday to serve on the port commission.

On Dec. 31, the current appointee by the City of Corpus Christi, Rick Valls, will come to the end of his term. The city council had the choice to re-appoint Valls or name a replacement.

19 people applied for the spot.

