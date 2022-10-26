Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

It also will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks, and will offer drive-up services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday.

The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.

Developer Michael McLeod-Cobb said the store will be about 24,500 sq. ft. bigger than its Corpus Christi counterpart.

The new shopping center will be at the corner of US Hwy. 181 and Broadway Boulevard, near Bill Miller B-B-Q, and will have 78,000 more sq. ft. of commercial space aside from the Target.

Developer Meredith McLeod-Cobb said they've reached out to certain franchises to occupy those spaces, but residents in the Portland area also should make their voices heard.

"If people want certain restaurants, reach out to those corporate offices and social media," said . "That really works."

McLeod-Cobb will receive $12.8 million in tax incentives from the city of Portland toward the project.

It also was active in breathing new life into Portland's Northshore Plaza after its anchor Kmart closed in 2018. A Big Lots now exists there, and Chick-Fil-A and Auto Zone also have been or are being built in that shopping center. A Freddy's Steakburgers is upcoming.

"Portland's attraction for us as developers is its incredibly strong economy," said Michael McLeod-Cobb.

The husband-and-wife team expect to bring about 15 new restaurants to its new shopping center.