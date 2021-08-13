New program allows in-home vaccinations by Corpus Christi Fire Department

Just after the program began, CCFD responded to a phone call from 13-year-old Derek Leal who wanted to protect himself from COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cases continue to skyrocket, city leaders including the Corpus Christi Fire Department are doing what they can to help alleviate some of the stress local hospital systems are experiencing.

It starts with an all-important house call for firefighters.

"I feel like hopefully it will push more students get the vaccine," said local mom Holly Solis.

CCFD responded to a phone call from 13-year-old Derek Leal who wanted to protect himself from COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.

"I feel like it's better and safer, instead of going to the doctors, people who have COVID, I feel like I'd rather stay home," said Leal.

The fire department crew gave him the shot.

Leal's worries replaced with a smile and a high five from Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

"Your vaccine is like another mask on your mouth, but I feel you should wear a mask even with the vaccine," said Leal.

"I told him I was very proud of him, because he is getting vaccinated, and he will make a difference," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Leal was able to get the vaccine thanks to a new initiative started by Mayor Guajardo.

It's modeled after the SOS program that helped homebound elderly residents get the vaccine.

It's called the In Home Vaccination Program and is for any and all residents who are 12 and up to receive their without even leaving your home.

"The vaccine has been out a while and we know there are a lot of barriers with someone getting the vaccine. It may not be transportation, it may be some other things, we are giving the opportunity for everybody," said Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Urben

After one day of opening the phone lines for the service, the city's call center received close to 100 calls.

Meantime across town, the city answered another urgent call. This time from local emergency rooms overrun with a rise in COVID cases.

The fire department's AMBUS or ambulance bus is now parked outside of Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional Hospital to help provide care for non-COVID related emergencies.

"For this mission we will be able to see about 10 patients. With this AMBUS we are able to see 20 patients on evacuations," said Captain Zarate.

Just a couple of the steps being taken right now to combat this most recent surge.

