CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new curriculum has been put in place for doctors in their first year of residency at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Every Friday, doctors are observing counselors on how to better communicate with teenagers and young adults facing drug addictions.

"I never thought a room full of addicts, like a room full of drug addicts, would help me not do drugs," recovering addict Dax Rowell said.

Every Friday, doctors go to the 'palmer drug abuse program' to shadow counselors there and learn how to help addicts open up about their struggles...

"We create a very loving and caring environment a judgment-free zone," counselor Christopher Martinez said.

It's part of a new curriculum that gives doctors a chance to learn how to best communicate with teens who are working through substance abuse issues.

"How do we talk to anyone about their problems and what they're going through, especially something as specific as this - drug abuse - I don't know how you do that very well, so we're here to learn that," said Matthew Garica, Pediatric Resident Physician.

According to doctors, drug addictions in adolescents are increasing nationwide. The new initiative is an effort to start the conversation about getting help.

"The biggest thing I've told doctors is to remove the parents from the room and let them know as we do here, everything is between us," Martinez said.

According to a survey by the program, 84% of members have stopped engaging in problematic behaviors, which range from using or selling drugs.

PDAP credits its counseling sessions and 12-step recovery program...

"You've got to build that bond, and with kids, especially teenagers, it's a tough time, and those are the skills we're trying to build," resident Carlos Sisniega said.

"At one point in my life, my family didn't even want me around because of how bad I was into that lifestyle. I'm ok with that today because of the fact I'm working a program, and they see that. I'm able to be a part of their lives now. My little brother looks up to me now," Rowell said.

