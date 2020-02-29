CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released some data regarding speeding-related fatal accidents in Corpus Christi.

A study shows that despite the risks, nearly 70 percent of American drivers reported speeding while driving.

"Each year, speeding kills about 10,000 people and is responsible for nearly 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths in the U.S.," stated officials.

The speeding-related fatal accident rate has decreased nationwide by about 34 percent in 2017.

"While speeding-related deaths among adult drivers declined slightly during that time, those among teenagers fell dramatically. Between 2005 and 2017, the number of speeding-related fatalities per 100,000 teenagers dropped from 13.2 to 5.8—results that experts partially attribute to increased seatbelt use and decreased drinking and driving," added officials.

The study also found that 28.4% of traffic deaths in Corpus Christi, Texas involved a speeding driver.

Here is a summary of the data the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released for Corpus Christi:

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speed ing (2013-2017): 28.4%

28.4% Annual speed ing-related fatality rate (2013-2017): 2.5 per 100k

2.5 per 100k Total speed ing-related fatalities (2013-2017): 40

40 Total traffic fatalities (2013-2017): 141

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration :

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speed ing (2013-2017): 27.7%

27.7% Annual speed ing-related fatality rate (2013-2017): 3.0 per 100K

3.0 per 100K Total speed ing-related fatalities (2013-2017): 48,940

48,940 Total traffic fatalities (2013-2017): 176,400

For more information on the data gathered from the study, visit https://www.compareautoinsurance.com/worst-cities-for-speeding/.

