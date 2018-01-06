Flour Bluff Fire Department has a new piece of equipment Thursday to help crews perform rescues while out on the water.

The new boat cost $135,000 and comes equipped with a pump that can spray up to 400-gallons of water a minute to help put out fires.

Money to pay for the new boat came from the taxpayers.

According to Deputy Fire Chief JP Hominick, the new vessel will be used to help battle brush fires by taking water directly from the bay to spray on the flames.

"It is saltwater, we do have an endless supply, and it comes straight from the bay. It has a through hole with suction to come straight from the bay, so as long as we don't run out of water in the bay and fuel, we have everything we need,"Hominick said.

One of the perks of the new vessel is the capability of being able to use infrared technology to search for people in the water.

