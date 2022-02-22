New resources to help homeless could be on the way pending city council decision

Council members will be voting whether to accept a $100K donation from the Chenerie Foundation to a local non-profit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homelessness is something many face across the country and in the Lone Star State alone, over 27-thousand people are experiencing homelessness right now. It’s not something anyone plans for, but it’s a reality many face right here in the Coastal Bend.

City council members will be voting whether to accept a $100K donation from the Chenerie Foundation to the nonprofit organization ‘The Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living’ which provides services to homeless residents with disabilities.

3News spoke with the nonprofit and city officials on how this donation would help the folks who need it most.

Non-profit agencies like the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living are working to help do what they can by offering residents of all age’s resources and support.

“It’s a huge need homeless population services and support and getting people off the streets” said Marisa Telge Masur the Interim Executive Director and Director of Finance.

“Part of our way of working with individuals is by meeting with them to determine what goals do you have, what services do you need to get set up with, that can be both housing related, getting services for mental health.”

The city’s Neighborhood Services works with the center to bridge the gap between homeless residents and resources.

“We have a number of service providers in the community that are already providing those needed services whether it be a shelter environment whether it be resources or skills assisting them with finding those housing,” said Tracey Cantu Interim Director of Neighborhood Services.

With pending approval of the one hundred-thousand-dollar donation both are hoping to reach more residents experiencing homelessness specifically those with disabilities.

“If we’re specifically targeting this group to assist them because they say they often are not able to find housing that can assist them with their needs or with their services and connecting them to resources, so this is a special gap we are trying to fill,” said Cantu.

If the donation is approved today the money will go toward creating this new resource within the nonprofit.

“That’s a big need for our location it’s affordable, accessible housing and we can help bridge that link providing case management services to that vulnerable population,” said Masur.

After being approved there will be a second reading with a possible second donation in the works for next year. City Council begins at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.