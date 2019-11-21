CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The problems the homeless have been causing up and down the Leopard and Staples street area are well documented. Now, one Corpus Christi city councilwoman is working to clean up those areas and try to get the homeless the help they need.

A ceremony Wednesday at the Regional Transportation Authority headquarters on Leopard Street was more than just a ribbon cutting -- it was the start of an effort to deal with some of the issues the homeless have caused in the area for years.

"We've allowed a behavior to take place for years. How many times have you driven by this corner and said, 'God, this is terrible,' and keep driving?" Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said. "Well those days are over."

The RTA showed off its seating area for the homeless and others who are waiting for a bus at Leopard and Staples. The RTA removed the bus stop at City Hall and now everyone can safely remain across the street.

"We do in fact have law enforcement under contract working for us that can enforce the laws of the City and state," RTA CEO Jorge Cruz-Aedo said.

Guajardo set up a Beautify Uptown Task Force because of the problems she experienced first-hand in the parking lot of City Hall.

"What triggered it for me was literally seeing a drug deal happen right in front of me as I was walking to my car from City Council one day," Guajardo said.

The RTA's bus stop change was one of the first visible signs of change in the area -- one that many people had complained of due to the homeless overruning the area. There were reportedly fights, drug deals and other problems breaking out on a regular basis.

There are also some changes on the way at City Hall, including a security fence.

"Part of that is going to have to do with landscaping and security fencing." Guajardo said. "The City Manager is working on that right now."

City Manager Peter Zanoni attended Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony and said that more tools are being looked at to deal with the homeless.

"I know from my experience in San Antonio there's ways to address homelessness, and even those that don't want help, there's ordinances that the City can pass to protect the homeless as well as the general public," Zanoni said.

Another upgrade to the corner is going to take place at the Stripes convenience store. Talks are underway to make huge improvements to the convenience store and its security.

Guajardo said a group of residents in Flour Bluff have asked for help in dealing with their homeless problems at Parker Park and the surrounding area. Guajardo said police cadets will be heading to the area soon to conduct a survey like the one they did around City Hall. They survey aims to find out who each homeless person is and what their situation is as well. The main goal is to get them the help they need.

