CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Regional Transportation Authority will roll out a new route Friday to get passengers to Port Aransas.

The Port Aransas Express will run from Corpus Christi to Port Aransas and will include other stops. The Port Aransas Express took three years to study, plan and complete by the RTA.

The bus will first travel to Ingleside, then Aransas Pass, and make its final stop in Port Aransas.

According to the RTA, they wanted to provide the best available service to communities that need transportation to work, appointments, grocery stores, and more.

"What the workers need to get to their jobs and what the community of Port A needs to be able to provide the economy they need to have by giving the workforce that doesn't live in Port A," CEO Jorge Cruz-Aedo said.

RTA will continue to look at its entire system to make sure they are optimizing what riders can expect. The new route kicks off Friday morning.