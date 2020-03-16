CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your child goes to daycare, you're going to have to get used to a few new rules.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, all children must be screened at drop-off before being allowed to stay for the day.

That means employees will be ready to meet parents and their little ones at the door with thermometers to check their temperatures.

"I actually feel confident about that," said Erica McCray, whose child goes to the Odyssey Early Learning daycare. "That's very good that they're checking to make sure no kids are showing the symptoms of the coronavirus."

"I think that's a really good idea because sometimes you don't know if the kids had fever over the weekend, and just if mom gave them medicine, so I think it's a good idea they are checking fevers," parent Brittany Perry said.

Any child with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher -- or with signs of a respiratory illness like cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath -- will have to go home for the day. Parents will also not be allowed to enter the building to drop children off.

