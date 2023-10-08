A new school year is underway for Gregory-Portland ISD and George West ISD

Students and staff in these districts made their way back into the classroom, but with a few changes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug. 10 marks a new school year for Gregory-Portland ISD and George West ISD as they returned to their campuses today.

Along with the new school year came a few changes in both districts.

The Gregory Portland ISD has developed a curriculum alignment to help students' performances throughout various subjects.

Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos expressed just how great the new start went for her district.

"It's been a super fantastic start to our new school year," Cavazos said. "Tons of smiles all around from kids to families and staff members. It's been fantastic."

The growth in Portland has brought in more housing developments which has helped increase enrollment numbers for the district.

George West ISD embraces a new change

Like Gregory-Portland ISD, George West ISD welcomed their new school year on Aug. 10 with a new plan.

The change that came this school year for them is their shift to a four-day school week instead of five days.

This allows for teachers to intstruct additional classes or provide tutoring sessions to students who may need them.