New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community.
The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
The real county clerk reports that the office does not have time to be making calls of that nature, and encourages residents not to fall for the deception.
It's also important to keep in mind not to give out personal or financial information. If residents have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to call the Bee County Clerk's Office.
