CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will soon be expanding to the sea.

The Island University announced Tuesday the addition of a $100 million state of the art ship that will be shared with other universities in the south.

The new ship vessel is expected to be a gamechanger for researchers at the university, allowing faculty and students alike the opportunity to study a variety of topics out on the open water.

Dr. Richard Coffin said much of their work happens in the lab on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The new ship vessel will take their researchers closer to what they study.

Once the 199-foot is constructed, it will be capable of carrying a crew of 13 and spending up to 21 days out on the water.

According to Coffin, the university has some of the best geochemist, oceanographers, and marine chemist in the U.S.

Currently, the staff at the university aren't able to do as much deep sea coastal research, but the ship will give them an advantage.

"In the past, I've taken students off the coast of New Zealand to go to sea. To be able to bring them here, and take them out frequently. To be able to get them experience with some of the greatest scientists in the United States is exciting. I think it will be a healthy mix for the students and professors, good development with them," Coffin said.

The ship project is being funded by the National Science Foundation and will be shared with 14 other institutions.

