CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new housing development on Padre Island could be completed by next summer, according to the Island Moon Newspaper.

The development, called Lively Beach, will contain 46 units in all and will be used exclusively for short-term rentals, including overnight stays. It will be located behind the dunes on Zahn Road and is being built by an Austin-based real estate firm.

Construction on the new development got underway in 2009.

