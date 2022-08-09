New sinkhole forms on Amistad St., as City allocates more than $130 million for public works

City officials recommend reporting potholes and other street issues by calling 3-1-1 and giving the location.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi officially adopted its 2023 budget this week.

The city plans for more than $130 million, one of the largest portions, to go directly to fixing streets.

“The city, you know, after decades of neglect is in need of this,” said Gabriel Hinojosa, Interim Director of Corpus Christi Public Works.

The City's 2023 budget, a historically high $1.4 billion, will allocate $136.4 million to street maintenance.

“It speaks to the need and it also speaks to, you know, city staff and council," Hinojosa said. "We're listening to the needs of our citizens, our customers out there on the roadways."

The street budget breaks up into three categories: $46 million for maintenance, $66 million for arterial roads like Everhart Road, and $24 million for residential streets.

“It’s an investment in our city that really goes a long way because economic development is very much based on our streets,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The city is also paying attention to reported sinkholes this week. Experts say they are caused by underground utility issues. Mayor Paulette Guajardo said they must be properly addressed.

“We’re taking care of the infrastructure underneath because sinkholes are caused by the infrastructure," Guajardo said. "So, we have to replace that and make certain that we are making a wise investment and a smart one.”

Hinojosa said all Bond 2022 street projects are in design and half are under construction or complete. He also pointed out the importance of the city’s five-year infrastructure management plan, which helps them plan out projects in the budget.

“That IMP plan is our tool going forward from today to the future to getting these streets rehabilitated and reconstructed," Hinojosa said.

City officials recommend reporting potholes and other street issues by calling 3-1-1 and giving the location.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.