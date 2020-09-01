CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas drivers will be seeing a change at the gas pump soon. A new sticker will be in place from the Department of Licensing and Regulation with information on who to contact and what to do if you have a complaint.

This already exists, but the new one will look different from the old. The new stickers will include information about taxes charged for every gallon of gas sold, a list of things to help identify a credit card skimmer and a telephone number and QR code that can be used to file a complaint with the department. All of it inside the shape of the state of Texas.

Tela Mange with the Licensing and Regulation Department says they chose the shape to not only catch your attention, but also so Texans can take pride in it. "This is your pump and we need you to help take responsibility for it by making sure that folks are behaving themselves and not ripping everybody off," she says.

All gas stations in the state of Texas will be required to have the sticker by August.

