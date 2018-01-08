Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students in the Robstown Independent School District will be starting their school year with a new superintendent.

The Robstown ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Dr. Jose Moreno as the lone finalist for the position Tuesday.

Moreno has 22 years of experience as a bilingual teacher, assistant principal, principal and senior executive director of curriculum. He comes from the La Vernia Independent School District where he previously served as superintendent.

