A new support group for local teen girls in the Coastal Bend has been organized and hosted Thursday by the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend to help them navigate through their daily lives and struggles they might face.

The center is offering a six-week program that's free and open to girls 11 to 14-years old who do not have to be victims of abuse or neglect. The program will allow them to become more self-empowered and confident in pointing out any issues they may face their lives

Each group will meet once a week at the Children's Advocacy of the Coastal Bend for an hour session for six weeks.

"Sometimes middle and high school can be rough for girls," program coordinator Laura Alaniz said.

The teen girls will be provided with a safe place to learn and practice life skills including self-empowerment, communication skills internet safety, and setting boundaries.

"We've seen a lot of issues in our community, especially social media young girls getting on apps," Alaniz said.

Sessions are run by facilitators who have a background working with children and child abuse.

According to Alaniz, there is to help teens become more confident, outspoken, and unafraid to face problems.

"We as parents try to do as much as we can, but sometimes our girls our teens don't come to us as parents," Alaniz said. So having that outlet, knowing that other girls have the same issues and understand they're not alone and feel more confident talking to their parents."

"Everyone's older than me in my family, it feels really good to open up around girls my age," Lisa said. "Most of the girls in life always doubting them and you feel like very outgoing, and you get to open up."



But unlike many other kids, Lisa is being raised by her grandmother and doesn't see her parents.

"They understand what you've been going through and help you with it," Lisa said.

"A lot of things are new the generation nowadays, and we as grandparents don't understand a lot of stuff," Lisa's grandma said. "There's a lot more dangerous stuff going on nowadays."

But Lisa and her grandmother are happy they found people they can depend on and come to for any problems they may be facing.

"That's going to play such a big part in her life when she grows up," the grandmother said.

"I could go to all of them for advice they would tell me straight up the truth and wouldn't be judgy about it," Lisa said.

The sessions are held year-round, the next one will take place in mid-July.

If your daughter or a teen you know is interested in participating, you can call the center at 361-855-9058 or visit them on facebook at Child Advocacy of the Coastal Bend.

© 2018 KIII