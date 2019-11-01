CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents have the option to report annoying and aggressive driver they have to deal with in Corpus Christi.

With the touch of a button, anyone can report dangerous drivers they see on the roads.

"Everybody knows corpus drives crazy it's just if you can't drive don't be on the road," said James Bonner, the hit-and-run victim.

Bonner is on the road every day, and this week it came with an accident.

"Coming down Ayers coming from Gollihar way coming from freeway he was on my side of road I couldn't turn into Texas battery or too little parking area to left-hand side because there was on-coming traffic so I just hit brake really hard, and I tried to turn the truck, and they just ran into me," Bonner said.

According to Bonner, the car was going the wrong way on Ayers and Gollihar when it ran into his truck. The driver did not stop to help.

"I don't know if he was drunk, on drugs, or maybe he just thought he was on right side of the road, if you're going to run into somebody, you shouldn't be on the road," Bonner said.

The idea behind a Corpus Christi police program is for drivers to report people who should not be on the road.

"Communication with our community," Lt. Michael Pena said.

Types of aggressive driving include tailgating, speeding, abrupt lane changes, using a cell phone.

According to police, all driver will need is the date, time, location and description of the car and do not need a license plate number or picture.

"Email goes to patrol captains, traffic session lieutenants and traffic engineering," Pena said.

According to Bonner, he hopes to be able to use the police program from here on out.

"I'm on road all day that's all I do is drive, if I have that email I'll use it if it's going to prevent someone from losing their life or getting hurt definitely," Bonner said.

The car that hit Bonner was a green Chevy Malibu that might have damage on the front.

According to police if someone reports you the driver will get a letter about their dangerous driving.