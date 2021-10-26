New tax proposition could raise taxes to fund emergency services across Flour Bluff

While there are residents in support of Prop A, there are also taxpayers who shared with 3News they do not want to see an increase in their taxes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters in Flour Bluff are being asked to vote yes or no to ‘Prop A’ on this year's ballot. Prop A is asking for a property tax increase to help fund Nueces County Emergency Services District Number 2 (ESD #2).

This is the first time the department has asked for a tax increase since 1983.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Weston Beseda, this increase will cost the average taxpayer between $15-30 a year, depending on their house evaluation.

“Additionally, we want to expand our facilities to Padre Island,” Beseda said. "Padre Island is exploding, it’s probably one of the largest growth areas in the Coastal Bend, and it's absolutely necessary for the fire protection to meet the growth of Padre Island.”

While there are residents in support of Prop A, there are also taxpayers who shared with 3News they do not want to see an increase in their taxes. Homeowners who spoke off camera with KIII said they already pay for these emergency services through the city.

“Your tax money is staying in our neighborhood,” Beseda said. "The money you pay does not go out of our response district of Flour Bluff and Padre Island.”

Beseda said that while no one wants to pay more in taxes, the increase will benefit everyone.

“Nobody wants to pay more in taxes, we just want to take care of our community and our personnel,” Beseda said.

Voters can vote yes or no for Prop A until early voting ends this Friday.

