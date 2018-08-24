New technology is headed to the Nueces County Courthouse with the State council choosing the 214th Court to get new technology items.

Judge Inna Klein said the items are a part of a grant from the Texas Council on family violence which are a majority the cases she oversees.

In a matter of weeks, the courtroom will have a smart board, even more TV's, and brand new laptops.

According to Klein, the new technology will help speed up the court process and even help jurors as they come to a decision.

"Simplify expedite better communication with different agencies outreach to the community all of the above," Klein said.

Klein is especially excited because they did not have to use any of the County's budget money. Klein adds that they should get all of the equipment delivered and installed within the next month.

