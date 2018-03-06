June first marked the beginning of hurricane season and weather experts say we are more prepared with new technology.

At a National Weather Service meeting, local director John metz discussed technology that will help residents prepare for severe weather.

He says among the technology a satellite over the Atlantic giving a high definition look at weather models.

Plus, a system to predict when storm surge becomes life threatening.

But the latest improvement actually helps officials prepare for evacuation.

Metz added the system will alert officials as to when residents must be evacuated, which is before winds reach peak speeds.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII